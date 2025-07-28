IFP Advisors Inc Has $268,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $271.93 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.96 and a 1 year high of $274.17. The company has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ecolab from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

