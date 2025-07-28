IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.6% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Amdocs by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX opened at $87.85 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.61 and a 1-year high of $95.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 44.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

