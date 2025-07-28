IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 178,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 122,674 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TME Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,699,000.

Get Simplify Enhanced Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $25.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.