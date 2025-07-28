IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 743 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Donaldson by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Donaldson by 21.7% in the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $71.83 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.02 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

