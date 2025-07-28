IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,049,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 111,383 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 8.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after purchasing an additional 78,771 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get abrdn Healthcare Investors alerts:

abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HQH opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $19.79.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

abrdn Healthcare Investors Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.35%.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.