IFP Advisors Inc Sells 6,100 Shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Evergy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 241,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Evergy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 360,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after buying an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Evergy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $69.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy Inc. has a one year low of $56.41 and a one year high of $70.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

