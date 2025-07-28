IFP Advisors Inc Sells 645 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Rollins by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 51,304 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Rollins by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 126,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 76,379 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 444,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after buying an additional 28,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROL. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $58.03 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.82.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,623,011.79. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $108,613.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,103.12. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,613 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

