IFP Advisors Inc Sells 9,530 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPEI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 126.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $18.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

