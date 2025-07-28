IFP Advisors Inc Sells 9,852 Shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIDI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIDI opened at $23.96 on Monday. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $148.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a high-dividend, multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets ex-US. FIDI was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

