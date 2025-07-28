IFP Advisors Inc Takes Position in Barron’s 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Barron’s 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Barron’s 400 ETF by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barron’s 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barron’s 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barron’s 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Barron’s 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $743,000.

Barron’s 400 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BFOR opened at $79.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.13. Barron’s 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $79.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.94.

About Barron’s 400 ETF

The Barron’s 400 ETF (BFOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprising 400 US companies selected on fundamental parameters. BFOR was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

