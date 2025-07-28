Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:IMAR) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:IMAR – Free Report) by 374.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March by 38.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March by 46.9% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

IMAR stock opened at $28.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.55. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $28.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March (IMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting March 1.

