Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 60,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSI opened at $60.16 on Monday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $66.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.39.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

