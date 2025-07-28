Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $840,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPR opened at $36.02 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $109.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

