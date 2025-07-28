iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 305.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 171,836 shares during the period.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEV stock opened at $64.28 on Monday. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $51.30 and a one year high of $64.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average is $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

