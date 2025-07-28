iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Eight 31 Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Eight 31 Financial LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $294.00 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $219.19 and a 12 month high of $317.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.