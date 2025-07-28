iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Lifted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 288.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $135.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.2939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

