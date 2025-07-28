Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Ivanhoe Mines to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $101.84 million for the quarter.
Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.71 million.
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance
Shares of IVPAF stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion and a PE ratio of 16.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Ivanhoe Mines
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
