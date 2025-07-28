Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,233 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.7% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 148,681 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $55,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,960 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.3% during the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 119,440 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davies Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 28.8% during the first quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 134,888 shares in the company, valued at $61,208,127.76. This trade represents a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.05, for a total transaction of $32,703,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 476,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,995,413.95. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $513.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $483.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.57. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $518.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.