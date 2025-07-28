Johnson Controls International (JCI) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.000 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.600 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $111.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day moving average is $90.07. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $64.31 and a twelve month high of $112.00.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Vertical Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $149,054.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 141,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,869,765.20. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $9,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 904,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,924,768.50. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,705,106 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Johnson Controls International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

