JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by VSM Wealth Advisory LLC

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.0% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 41,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 39,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $298.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $299.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JPM. TD Cowen initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

