JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Trimmed by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Phillip Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $298.46 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $299.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.