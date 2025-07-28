JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Baird R W downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $63.62. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). The business had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

