JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Position Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 245.4% in the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $46.19 on Monday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

