Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRNY. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 302.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 876,004 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 658,150 shares in the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 599,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 447,447 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 439.2% in the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 377,431 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 307,431 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 586.3% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 128,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 109,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 80,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $399.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.72. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 7.59%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 104.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Kearny Financial from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

