Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $104.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nasdaq from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $95.49.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,552,957.15. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,680.45. The trade was a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,613 shares of company stock worth $1,874,659 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 441,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,115,000 after acquiring an additional 66,968 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Nasdaq by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 297,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,006,000 after buying an additional 29,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 682,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,364,000 after acquiring an additional 87,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

