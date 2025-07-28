Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 23.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 28.6% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $31,078,330.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,142.27. This represents a 98.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 104,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,356,774.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 228,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,035,476.94. This represents a 31.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,602,488 shares of company stock valued at $213,925,690. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $104.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.97. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $113.44.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.29.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

