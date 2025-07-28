Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 17,630 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,300,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 230,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 208,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of PMT stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $14.93.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.25 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.
