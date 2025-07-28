Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 17.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $177.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $224.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.24.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.60.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

