Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 3,069 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter worth $110,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 43,580 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Western Union by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 63,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 24,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Western Union stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 35.07%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

