Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,976.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $60.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.50.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

