Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $262,000 Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE K opened at $79.86 on Monday. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $9,157,473.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,670,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,975,890.48. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $101,748,558. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

