Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $270,000 Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $731,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,245. This represents a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.48, for a total transaction of $107,436.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,724.96. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,377 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $150.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $158.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.51.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.