Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 29,756 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 137,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 74,684 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,147,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,730,000 after buying an additional 1,027,567 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Omnicom Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC opened at $76.41 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.59.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

