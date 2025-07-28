Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRT. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,167,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,621,000 after purchasing an additional 569,722 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vertiv by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Gallo Partners LP bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $1,826,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $597,379,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Melius Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.76.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $137.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 79.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.75. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.98.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.