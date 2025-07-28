Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 3.1%

THC opened at $153.01 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a twelve month low of $109.82 and a twelve month high of $185.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Bierman sold 13,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $2,207,948.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,435 shares in the company, valued at $6,612,197.30. The trade was a 25.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $742,648.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,984.50. The trade was a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,846,305. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stephens upgraded Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

