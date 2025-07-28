Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in OppFi by 2,488.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at OppFi

In other news, Director Gregory T. Zeeman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,023.12. This represents a 25.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Mckay sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $121,092.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 185,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,758.06. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,241,187 shares of company stock worth $15,344,906 in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of OppFi from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of OppFi in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded OppFi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

OppFi Trading Down 0.0%

OPFI stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. OppFi Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $976.44 million, a P/E ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.73.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. OppFi had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 48.24%. The company had revenue of $140.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

