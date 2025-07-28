Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTRB. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 839.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $447,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $33.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

