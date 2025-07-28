Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Communications by 18.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 990.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $2,519,749.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,661 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $593,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 129,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,026,717.50. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,017 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,703 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $74.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.68. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.89.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

