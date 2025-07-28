Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 564 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,771,000 after purchasing an additional 821,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,949,000. Condire Management LP boosted its holdings in Valaris by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 2,618,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,850,000 after buying an additional 665,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Valaris during the fourth quarter worth about $21,747,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Valaris by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,131,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,455,000 after buying an additional 375,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAL opened at $50.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.15. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.87 million. Valaris had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Valaris’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VAL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valaris from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Valaris from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

