Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 55.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 5,233.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Pure Storage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $57.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.75. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $73.67.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $778.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 801,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,709,887.59. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $390,887.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,886.02. This trade represents a 26.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,666 shares of company stock worth $7,819,260. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

