Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,084,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $115.57 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $91.80 and a 52-week high of $116.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.09.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

