Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.2%

FNF opened at $57.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.77.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.