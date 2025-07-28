Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 115 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $172,752,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,721.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 570,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after acquiring an additional 538,792 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,886,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,076,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $752,508,000 after purchasing an additional 335,658 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $56,820,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.54.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,385.33. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $176.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -272.08, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.49. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $254.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

