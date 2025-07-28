Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 119 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,585,000 after purchasing an additional 26,811 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,096,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 244,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,531.39 on Monday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,477.11 and a 12-month high of $2,402.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,727.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,827.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,218.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total value of $8,386,592.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,517,016.70. This trade represents a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $45,222,913. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

