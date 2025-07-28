Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $347,000 Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,354,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

Shares of IAT opened at $51.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $626.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $57.69.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

