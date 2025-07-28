Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 36,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11,234.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 57,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $372,658.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. This trade represents a 55.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Medical REIT Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE:GMRE opened at $6.85 on Monday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $457.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.49 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Medical REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Global Medical REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

View Our Latest Report on Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.