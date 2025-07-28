Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 36,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11,234.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 57,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $372,658.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. This trade represents a 55.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Global Medical REIT Trading Down 2.6%
Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.49 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global Medical REIT Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Global Medical REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.
Global Medical REIT Profile
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
