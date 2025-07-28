Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 892.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,497 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Flower City Capital acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $539.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

