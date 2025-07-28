L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.53.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $269.07 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $280.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,171,730.56. This trade represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

