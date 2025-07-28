Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 1,297 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,814 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $173.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.80. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $174.72.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total transaction of $12,715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,123,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,851,566.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the sale, the director owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,114,800 shares of company stock worth $760,553,003 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

