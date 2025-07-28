Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 741,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after buying an additional 486,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 41,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $76,951,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Lincoln National stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. Lincoln National Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.57%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

